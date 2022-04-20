LMRC Gets International Award For Safety

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has yet again created history by becoming the first ever Metro Rail Corporation from India to bag the International 'Royal Society For The Prevention Of Accidents' (RoSPA) Award, here on Thursday.

Mr Sanjay Mishra, Director (Works & Infrastructure) LMRC, recently received this historic award for the Lucknow Metro in a function held in Glasgow, United Kingdom. No other Metro Rail Corporation from India has ever been honored with this prestigious award, a LMRC statement claimed here today.

The International Royal Society for The Prevention Of Accidents (RoSPA) bestowed the Silver Award to the Lucknow Metro for its Phase 1A (North-South Corridor) in the Project/Infrastructure category for year 2018.

In July this year, the Society had announced for award of this honor to LMRC in recognition of its safe practices and achievements in helping its staff, customers, clients and contractors while they worked in the project during its execution throughout last year (2017).

The RoSPA Awards scheme, which receives entries from organizations around the world, recognizes achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement. Competitive awards go to the best entries in 24 industry sectors including construction, healthcare, transport and logistics, engineering, manufacturing and education.

Earlier, LMRC has also won several prestigious national and international awards including the Best Urban Mass Transit Project in 2017 by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, the Best Metro project for 'Excellence in Innovative Designs' in 2016, the ESQR Quality Choice Prize in 2016 in Berlin (Germany) under the Gold Category, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Award on Innovation in Governance in 2016, the 'International Quality Summit (IQS) Award 2016' under Gold Category by Business Initiative Directions (BID) Group One - in Madrid, Spain, the Dun & Bradstreet Infra Award, 2017 in Mumbai, Technology Sabha Award-2018, the ICI (Lucknow)- Ultratech Outstanding Concrete Award-2018 Highest rated 'Platinum' certification by the India Green Building Council (IGBC) etc. UNI