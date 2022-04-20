LMRC Gets ICI Award For Outstanding Concrete Structure

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has added another feather in its cap by winning the prestigious Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) (Lucknow) - Ultratech award for outstanding concrete structure, 2018 in the category of Infrastructure Project.

The award has been given by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI)– a registered professional body -dedicated to the cause of concrete construction, design and research in India.

The award was given to Lucknow Metro on Friday in the capital on the occasion of the ICI's formation day which is celebrated as the "Concrete Day" all over India. This award has been presented to LMRC for building quality concrete structure for the 'Priority Section' between Transport Nagar and Charbagh.

The ICI committee studied about the Lucknow Metro Project in terms of measures taken to produce concrete, its monitoring and other measures to control projects of concrete structures. Various engineering marvels of LMRC like the 60 meter Awadh Rotary special steel span and the 255 meter CLC Mawaiya Metro bridge built over railway lines was much appreciated by the committee.

Precautions taken for saving the environment like rain water harvesting and use of solar energy by LMRC was also considered by the award committee.

The previous recipients of this award include ITC Grand Chola Hotel, Chennai, Delhi-Noida-Delhi Bridge across Yamuna and EDRC Knowledge Centre at the Headquarters Complex of L&T. UNI