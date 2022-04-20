LMRC Gets Green Solution Award

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) was honoured with 'Adoption of Green Solutions for Metro Projects in India' award at the Rail Analysis Innovation and Excellence Summit', 2019 New Delhi held last week.

The LMRC team was felicitated at the Rail Analysis Summit, 2019 for strengthening the transport infrastructure of the city with a holistic multi-modal transport system, LMRC officials here on Monday said.

With this, LMRC has yet again been recognised for its instrumental role in the growth and development of the Metro Rail industry by achieving the distinction of being the fastest constructed Metro project in India.

Lucknow Metro has been a trend setter ever since its inception in its project planning and execution with multitude of awards and accolades to its credit.

Lucknow Metro Rail Project has been receiving appreciation for building an integrated mass rapid public transport system catering to the mobility and accessibility needs of the city providing a safe, convenient & hassle free mode of transportation for all. It has specially been recognised for its Green initiatives in line with its motto of 'Green Metro Clean Metro'.

Recently, LMRC had been awarded with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & the Occupational Health & Safety Assessment Series (OHSAS) 18001:2007 certification in recognition of the operation and maintenance of its priority corridor from Transport Nagar to Charbagh and Metro Depot.

Earlier in 2017, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) had certified LMRC as a Green Metro Rail System along with 'Platinum' certification to all its 8 operational Metro stations. This is the highest green rating for any civil structure or building which has been awarded to LMRC. UNI M