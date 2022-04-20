LMRC Gets 19th Metro Train Set

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), on Thursday received the 19th Metro train at its Transport Nagar Metro depot.

The trains, which are being manufactured by Alstom Transport at their manufacturing plant in Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), are transported through special trailers by road with pilot vehicles in the front and the rear. On this occasion Kumar Keshav, Managing Director, LMRC, praised the rolling stock team for their excellent work. He said, "We are very near to finishing line. Our faith and determination are our strengths and success will be ours."

This set of Metro train was dispatched for Lucknow on September 3 from Sri City and it took 11 days to transport it to the Metro Depot while transporting it by road through special trailers. Each Metro coach is loaded on a special trailer having 64 wheels that carries it to the Depot from its manufacturing unit. A 180 tonne crane is used to unload 40 tonne car using a special spreader in the Metro Depot. All necessary trials have been conducted at the manufacturing plant. Only dynamic trials of the train are now required to be done in the Transport Nagar Metro Depot. UNI