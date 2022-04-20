LMRC Constructs Cantilever Bridge Over Gomti In Record Time

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) on Wednesday accomplished the most extraordinary civil engineering feat of the decade in the Uttar Pradesh capital by completing the work of the 177 meter long balanced cantilever bridge over Gomti river for providing 'Metro' connectivity to the 'Cis-Gomti' and 'Trans-Gomti' region.

The senior officers from LMRC and the engineers from the executing agency - M/s L&T Infrastructure performed a ceremonial 'puja' over the bridge for the timely completion of final segment of the bridge.

On this occasion, LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav said here that, "Erecting special spans in the river bed proved to be extremely challenging task for the engineers as the bridge had to be built on a 'S' type curvature at a height of 13 feet without constructing any pillar in between the 85 meter central span".

In normal construction, a span is erected at a distance of 30 meter between two pillars. However, this special span had to be designed almost three times in size as compared to the length of the normal spans owing to the geographical conditions. LMRC, therefore, adopted the cantilever construction methodology and constructed only two pillars (one on either side of the river bed) in Gomti and installed an 85 meters long span crossing the entire river flow from one end to the other to complete this work. During the construction, the engineers also ensured that the Metro construction does not disturb the flow of water in the river.

"The Lucknow Metro has now created a record by completing the construction of this bridge in just eight months. The first segment of this bridge was cast on February 12, 2018 and the last segment was cast on October 3, 2018, thereby, making it the fastest balanced cantilever constructions in the country", Mr Keshav further added.

The Lucknow Metro is slated to complete the entire Metro construction work between Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Munshipulia (North – South Corridor) by early 2019 so that the entire 23 km long North-South corridor is made ready for commissioning as per the target stipulated by the government. UNI