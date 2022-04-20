LMRC Completes Underground Tunneling Between Sachivalay To Hazratganj In A Record Time

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), which is creating records every day by aiming to complete its projects before time has achieved another milestone after it completed tunneling of 812 meter length from Sachivalaya to Hazratganj metro station in just six and a half month time. The Tunnel Boring Machine(TBM) Gomti which has created a record by making it in just six and a half month time to work when it required 9 to 10 months time, was brought out of the ground with cheering of the LMRC employees and others here today. The first phase of around 8.5 km between Transportnagar to Charbagh station has already been completed and and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety(CMRS) had completed its routine inspection and formally it would be open for public very soon. With a target to complete the entire North-South corridor of around 23 kilometers starting from Chaudury Charan Singh international airport to Munshipullia with 22 stations including three underground, before the next Lok Sabha polls, the officials are confident to start the commercial run of the corridor by April 2019. LMRC managing Director Kumar Keshav elated with the performance of the TBM Gomti said that such thing has never been done in the country. He also said that TBM Gomti completed the UP line while another TBM Ganga was also on the verge of completing its duty within a week time. Talking to UNI here after the achievement of the LMRC, the MD claimed that tunneling in this stretch posed an enormous technical challenge as the route passes beneath highly congested areas and basements of commercial establishment to lay the tracks at the depth of 12-15 meters below ground level. "Extensive instrumentation was therefore planned throughout the underground stretch and continuous online and real time monitoring was done by a team of dedicated experts to ensure safety of workmen and structures during TBM operation," he said. TBM Gomti covered 812 meters length from sachivalaya to Hazratganj with starting on January 23, 2017 while another TBM Ganga which is working in parallel to down line on the same route has completed 782 meter tunneling and will complete its target within a week time. " We are fast approaching to complete our projects on time and we will certainly achieve our target on time," Mr Keshav said while elaborating on the work of the LMRC. " The foundation of the span on river Gomti has been completed while all the pillars on the overhead track have started taking its shape," he said. Though maintaining that , the underground stretch of 3.67 kms of the project would take some time along with the work completion of three under ground stations, he said after completion of the Sachavilaya- Hazratganj underground section, the TBMs would go for the tunneling of tracks between Sachivalaya to Hussainganj which is around 612 meters. " In the last phase the remaining 461 meters of underground tunnel between South ramp after Charbagh station to Hussainganj would be taken up by these two TBMs, he said. The Tata Projects, which is constructing the underground phase of the LMRC also claimed that it was an unique achievement for them too by completing the first phase tunneling in a record time. The Tata's are being entrusted with the tunneling and the construction of the three underground stations with an approximated cost of Rs 1190 crores. Tata projects Managing director Vinayak Deshpande ,in a statement has also lauded the achievement, and claimed that with the assistance of LMRC, they have done what no one ever thought about." UNI