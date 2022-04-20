LMRC Changed To UP Metro Rail Corporation

Lucknow: The Board of Directors of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Limited (LMRCL), approved the reconstitution of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Limited as Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited for implementation of Metro Rail Projects in various cities of Uttar Pradesh through the Single Special Purpose Vehicle (Single SPV).

The Board meeting was held in Chennai on Wednesday, under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India Durga Shanker Mishra.

The meeting also endorsed the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed East-West Corridor of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project, presented by LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav.

Now, the DPR would be submitted to the UP government and the Government of India (GoI) for its approval and implementation.

Officials here on Thursday said Lucknow Metro is scheduled to commission the entire 23-km Phase 1A Project from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport Metro Station to Munshipulia Metro Station in April, 2019. Subsequently, the operations of other Metros in different cities of UP like Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Allahabad and Gorakhpur in near future, an approval for creation of the post and selection of Director (Operations) of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Limited (LMRCL) was also obtained in the Board meeting yesterday for ensuring smooth and effective operations of the Metro system. UNI