Lko Cuisine Would Be Highlighted By UP Govt To Attract Tourists

Lucknow: Kakori Kebabs, briyani, Nahari Kulche and several other mouth watering Mughali dishes of the city of Nawabs along with other tourist spots now would be highlight by the Uttar Pradesh government to woo the tourists in the state capital.

State Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi said here on Sunday said that that the focus would be on Lucknow's cuisine for increasing the number of tourists to the state capital. She said that they had initiated several efforts in this direction so as to bring more tourists to the state. "The cuisine of Lucknow will be used in a big way for the promotion of tourism in the city.There are so many hotels which are coming up in Lucknow. We are also working on the crocodile farm at Kukrail for which we have signed an MoU with the Forest department," said the minister. She pointed out that the sound-and-light (son et lumiere) show would start at Lucknow Residency shortly.

Giving details of this sound and light show at the Residency, joint director, Tourism, P K Singh said that it would start within a month. "Rajkiya Nirman Nigam has been given Rs 5 crore for the purpose of running the show without any interruption for a period of five years. They have involved a professional agency from Mumbai for the conduct of the show which will be a narrative on the 1857 freedom movement," he said.

The official said that currently, Nirman Nigam was identifying the points at the Residency where these lights would be installed for the show. "The show will be held near the main museum building of the Residency. Chairs will be placed for the show and removed after it was over," he said.

He said that an entry fee would be charged for the sound-and-light programme at the Residency. "We will be charging Rs 100 per person for this show. Earlier for the same show they were charged Rs 50 per person. If profits are made through this revenue then the Rajkiya Nirman Nigam will share them with us on a 50-50 basis and if there are losses, Rajkiya Nirman Nigam will bear them," he said. On being asked how the department would ensure the programme's continuous run, he said that the amount had been given to the Rajkiya Nirman Nigam on the condition that it would maintain its continuity. UNI