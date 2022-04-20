LJP Will Toe Modi Tune On Ram Mandir Issue: Paswan

Bengaluru: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) party leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said that his party will look to the final verdict by the Supreme Court on Ram Mandir issue, as endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there had been pressure from pro-Hindu parties for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and his party will look to the court verdict before taking suitable decision. ''Mr Modi has reiterated that the NDA will take suitable decision after the Court comes to a decision. We will follow the feelings of Mr Modi''.

He said organisations like RSS, Bhajrang Dal, VHP and others have been demanding construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

''Several parties have been giving promises on this issue in the run up to Lok Sabha Elections. In tune with this, BJP has also made its promise. My party will back Mr Modi's statement on this issue'', he added. UNI