Lizzo proud of diet results despite facing flak

Los Angeles: Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo is proud of her detox diet despite the backlash she experienced on social media for promoting the diet culture. Lizzo faced flak after she shared her 10-day smoothie detox diet details on social media.

On Instagram stories, Lizzo had shared details of her detox diet that she undertook under vigilance of a nutritionist. She had shared that she takes green smoothie, detox supplement, super food shake and what she labels as "beauty water". Lizzo mentioned that she keeps herself hydrated with at least a liter of water and alkaline water, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The singer shared two photographs of her before and after the detox diet. She wrote alongside the image: "Both pics I'm laying down... no makeup... bruh the skin."

Her post did not go down well with a section of social media.

A user accused her of "fatphobia".

"I knew it was too good to be true @lizzo body-checking every day on a f**kin 'body detox' and showing it to her millions of followers. Thanks for the fatphobia, I hate it," the user wrote.

"I literally almost got a lizzo tattoo once,, very glad now that I didn't. If it was her own personal struggle she was keeping to herself that'd be one thing, but to promote it like that??? definitely a betrayal when she's one of the few I thought I could look up to," wrote another uder.

A social media user couldn't believe it. "Oh no. Tell me my eyes are lying and I didn't just open Instagram to find @lizzo promoting a liquid diet and shitty detox pills with before and after photos p l e a s e. I'm mad at fatphobia, normalized toxic diet culture and the societal pressure to lose weight and be thin."

"I'm sad that Lizzo and her team decided to consciously support a mainly liquid based diet and detox pills. I'm sad that someone who has been a voice for acceptance & change and looked up to went ahead and said yeah, detox is cool!" wrote another user.

After receiving flak, Lizzo posted on Instagram the reason she underwent a detox diet.

In a series of Instagram Story videos, she said that she "would normally be so afraid and ashamed" to share her experience with the 10-day detox "because I feel like as a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss", but "that is not the case."

Stating that the month of November stressed her a lot, she admitted to drinking and eating spicy things "a lot", all of which gave her stomach ailments. "I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was," she said.

Lizzo said: "I'm so proud of myself. I'm proud of my results", adding that her "sleep has improved", as had "my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability", besides her body, skin, and "the whites of my eyes".

"I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys." She concluded her message saying "every big girl should do whatever" they "want with their bodies".

—IANS