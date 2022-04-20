Lizaa Malik feeds people in need

Mumbai: Actress Lizaa Malik cooked some delicious food for the people in and around Oshiwara slums on the occasion of Eid.

"I am made dum Hyderabadi Biryani, laccha and sewaiyan. I also made dahi vada for them. The idea was to feed healthy food to as many people as we could. The situation is not great. I am just trying to do my bit," she said.

Meanwhile, the "Who''s Your Daddy?" actress has not been compromising on her fitness.

She and her friends engage in virtual workouts.

"Me and my friends are all trying to stay healthy and make the best of the situation at hand. We get on a video conferencing and we do our workouts. Obviously the buzz and the bustle of the gym is missing but it''s not bad," said Lizaa.

"We are enjoying the workouts and we have hit good momentum. Let''s see how things go. Till then we will keep to our virtual workouts day in and day out," she added.

--IANS