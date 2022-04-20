Lizaa Malik does virtual workouts with her girl gang

Mumbai: Actress Lizaa Malik is not compromising on her fitness even during these gloomy days, and she has her girl gang with her on this.

After a virtual party, she and her friends engage in virtual workouts.

"Me and my friends are all trying to stay healthy and make the best of the situation at hand. We get on a video conferencing and we do our workouts. Obviously the buzz and the bustle of the gym is missing but it''s not bad," said Lizaa.

"We are enjoying the workouts and we have hit good momentum. Let''s see how things go. Till then we will keep to our virtual workouts day in and day out," she added.

On the work front, Lizaa was last seen in the web series "Who''s Your Daddy?" for which she had followed different diet charts.

