Liverpool survive Bolton test to make FA Cup fifth round

New Delhi: Two late strikes helped Liverpool avoid cup-set against Bolton Wanderers and make FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday. Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho goals rescued the Reds after a contentious Eidur Gudjohnsen penalty provided home side the lead at the hour-mark in their replay in Bolton. After the win, Brendan Rodgers' side will play struggling Premier League outfit Crystal Palace in their fifth round tie. Notorious for upsets, the FA cup has already seen heavyweights Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham beaten by teams from lower leagues this season. Another possible cup-set was on the card with the Championship side taking lead in the replay after the match at Anfield ended in a goal-less draw. But a flurry of late goals from two diminutive powerhouses � Sterling in the 86th minute and Coutinho in the 90th minute helped the Reds avoid such an ignominy. The passage into the next round also ensured that their departing captain Steven Gerrard will have another chance to bow out with a title. They have already exited the League Cup after losing to Chelsea in two legs. The FA Cup final on May 30 coincides with his 35th birthday. Yesterday's match also marked Gerrard's 700th game for the club. He is third on the club's all-time list behind Ian Callaghan (857) and Jamie Carragher (737).