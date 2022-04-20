Liverpool soar to the top in style

London: Red star Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (left) celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Philippe Coutinho. Reuters Liverpool swept to the top of the Premier League as Sadio Mane's double inspired a 6-1 rout of Watford, while Tottenham rescued a 1-1 draw at north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's side have emerged as genuine title contenders and they moved one point clear of second placed Chelsea thanks to a scintillating goal spree at Anfield. The Reds took the lead in the 27th minute when Senegal winger Mane met Philippe Coutinho's corner with a header that looped past Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes. Just three minutes later, Roberto Firmino picked out Coutinho on the edge of the penalty area and the Liverpool forward fired home with a fine low strike. Klopp's team were three up two minutes before half-time as Emre Can arrived unmarked at the far post to head in Adam Lallana's cross. The goals kept coming and Firmino added the fourth in the 57th minute, the Brazilian finishing off Lallana's cross, before Mane got his second in the 60th minute with a clinical close-range effort from Firmino's pass. Daryl Janmaat notched his first goal for Watford in the 75th minute, but there was still time for Liverpool to complete the demolition in the 90th minute through Georginio Wijnaldum's tap-in. At the Emirates Stadium, Harry Kane marked his return from injury with the equaliser as Tottenham kept their hated neighbours from the Premier League summit. Arsenal took the lead in the 42nd minute when Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer headed a free-kick into his own net. But England striker Kane equalised for Tottenham from the penalty spot early in the 51st minute. The result prevented Arsenal from climbing above Chelsea and Manchester City and opening up a six-point gap over Tottenham, who remain fifth, three points below Arsene Wenger's men and four points off first place. Manchester United ended a four-match winless run in the league as goals from Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured a much-needed 3-1 victory at Swansea. Meanwhile on Saturday, Chelsea scored a brilliant 5-0 win over Everton. -AFP