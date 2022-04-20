Liverpool sign Davies and Kabak; Minamino makes switch to Southampton

Liverpool: Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has joined Southampton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The Japan international has headed to St Mary's after a deal was agreed with Southampton on the transfer deadline day. Minamino played 31 games and scored four goals for the Reds since arriving at Anfield from Red Bull Salzburg last January.

On the other hand, Liverpool completed the transfer of Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. The 20-year-old defender will now spend the remainder of 2020-21 season with Liverpool.

Liverpool also completed the signing of Ben Davies from Preston North End on a long-term contract. The 25-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a deal with the Reds on deadline day to tie up his transfer from the Championship club and bolster Jurgen Klopp's defensive ranks.

Kabak completed the formalities of the switch in Germany and will travel to Merseyside later this week. The Turkey international will arrive at Anfield after two years in the Bundesliga, where he represented VfB Stuttgart before joining Schalke in July 2019.

Prior to moving to Germany, Kabak came through the ranks at Galatasaray, where he gained Champions League experience with four appearances in the tournament in 2018-19. On the international front, he has earned seven caps for Turkey to date.

Liverpool is currently placed at the second spot in the Premier League standings with 40 points from 21 matches. The Reds will next take on Brighton on Wednesday in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Southampton is currently placed at the 11th spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings ahead of the latest round of fixtures this midweek, which sees them travel to Manchester United later today. (ANI)