Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Premier League club has confirmed.

The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has "displayed minor symptoms" of the virus but feels in good health overall.

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," Liverpool said in a statement late Friday.

Earlier, midfielder Thiago Alcantara was diagnosed with Covid-19.

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool football club are - and will continue to - follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time," the club further said.

Thiago had missed the Arsenal game after his own positive test and he and Mane will be absent for Sunday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

