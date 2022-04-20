Liverpool complete signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich

London: Liverpool FC have completed a deal for the permanent transfer of mid-fielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

The Spain international has put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Reds and becomes the club's second signing of the transfer window, following Kostas Tsimikas in August, the club said in a statement.

"I think it's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here," Thiago told the official Liverpool FC website.

"When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can - and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible," he added.

Alcantara moves to Anfield fresh from helping Bayern clinch a treble as they won the Bundesliga, German cup and Champions League in 2019-20, during which he featured 40 times.

The 29-year-old, who also has 39 caps for Spain, spent seven seasons at the Allianz Arena having transferred to Germany from Barcelona, where he began his career.

In total, Thiago has won nine league titles, two Champions Leagues and two FIFA Club World Cups with his respective previous teams.

