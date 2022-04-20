Live: England in total control chasing India's 154

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from Match 3 of the tri-series between India and England at the Gabba, Brisbane. Scorecard England: 5.6 overs: That will be the full innings break both teams will get but not before England getting off to a brisk start to their chase of 154. England were 41 for 1 and need 113 more runs to win with Bell (28) and James Taylor (3) at the crease. 2.6 overs: Out. Binny strikes early for India by snaring Moeen Ali early for 8. Ali playing the lofted drive fails to clear the mid-off and plays straight to Virat Kohli stationed there to complete an easy catch. England 25 for 1. 1.6 overs: Bhuvneshwar bowls the second over and concedes 14 runs, which included two boundaries. England 16 for 0. India 153 all out: 39.3 overs: Shami going for the big shot holes out to Moeen Ali in the deep and becoming Anderson's fourth victim. Shami's dismissal ended India's poor innings at 153. 39.2 overs: Out. Stuart Binny goes trying to go over mid-off, but Morgan takes a brilliant catch running back of Anderson's bowling. Binny falls on 44. 37.2 overs: Out. James Anderson picks up his second wicket by cleaning up Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 5 with a brilliant delivery. India now 8 down. 36.6 overs: When it looked like Dhoni and Binny partnership was pulling things back for India, Steven Finn struck in successive deliveries to remove Dhoni (34) and Axar Patel (0). India 141 for 7. 33.5 overs: Six. Stuart Binny settling down well and enjoying to be in this crunch situation. He lofts Moeen Ali over long-off for a big six. 28.6 overs: Good over for India, 14 off it and included three boundaries. India go past 100 runs. 23.6 overs: India can't afford to lose a single wicket from here and Dhoni with Binny have to pull back things. Both the batsmen should set small targets and try India to a respectable score. India 84 for 5.