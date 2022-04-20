Live webinar on Blood Stem Cell Donation by PUAA

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Alumni Association and Social Substance in collaboration with DATRI, organized a web lecture on "Blood Stem Cell Donation" by Ms. Anuradha Tandon , Senior Associate- Donor Recruitment, DATRI Blood Stem Cell Donors Registry ,today.

Ms. Tandon started the lecture by explaining how she got associated with DATRI when someone close to her got cancer. She realized how difficult it was to get an exact match for the patient and started working with DATRI. She explained that in India, every 6 minutes, somebody is diagnosed with blood cancer and other blood disorders. There is a huge shortage of donors and went on to explain the whole process of blood stem cell transplant, registration process and donation process. Ms Tandon also spoke about how one can support the cause by registering as a stem cell donor, volunteer or by sponsoring donors. There are thousands of patients waiting with hope to find a correct match. She shared some success stories and names of people, even celebrities associated with DATRI. She also shared pictures of some patients who are waiting for a donor. Ms. Tandon concluded by requesting everyone to register and volunteer for blood stem cell donation. Those who need more information can get it on datri.org.

Earlier, Ms. Sonia Chandel from PUAA welcomed Ms. Tandon and introduced her to the participants.Ms. Anuradha Tandon is an engineer by profession. She did her engineering in Instrumentation and Control Engineering from Gujarat and has 12+ years of teaching experience in various universities across India. She registered with DATRI in its first drive in Mumbai in January 2009. She joined DATRI Chandigarh in November 2019. Since then she has been trying to create awareness about DATRI's cause in Chandigarh Tricity. DATRI is a Non - Profit Organization that was founded in 2009 with a mission to save the lives of those suffering from life threatening fatal blood disorders like Blood Cancer, Thalassemia, Leukaemia, Aplastic Anaemia, Sickle Cell Anaemia, etc.

The lecture was broadcast Live by Social Substance and was joined by many. Dr. Arun Bansal, Administrator, Social Substance moderated the questions and Ms. Tandon answered them in detail. PUAA and Social Substance offered its help to spread this awareness lecture and to assist Ms. Tandon in blood stem cell donation drives whenever possible. Dr Arun Bansal then proposed a vote of thanks .