Literary Pot Pourri Organized By Belletristic In Shoolini University

Shimla (The Hawk): Belletristic, the literary society of the Department of English, Shoolini University, organised a "Literary Potpourri" with Rita Chhablani and Archana R. Singh.

Rita Chhablani is a popular yoga instructor and writer. She has been working with UNICEF and also does a lot of social work, teaching less-privileged girls. She shared her writing journey which began with writing articles for a newspapers to being a successful writer and read an excerpt from her book "Despite odds" that depicts the protagonist struggling, making a difficult choice and bringing about a change.

Archana R. Singh is a professor at School of Communication Studies at Panjab University, Chandigarh. She shared her memories of writing from a very young age, initially for herself and then for various magazines and newspapers, eventually becoming a successful professor and writer. She writes not just in English, but also in Hindi. Reciting two of her own poems 'Bekhauf Aazadi' and ''Main rota nahi hun", she touched the hearts of the listeners and left them longing for more. Her new poetry book that will be released at the end of this month.

The session also included a discussion and brief questioning session. The faculty of the Dept of English, Shoolini University, comprising TN Dhar, Purnima Bali, Neeraj Pizar, and Sakshi Sundaram, took part in the discussion, along with some members of the audience. The HoD, Manju Jaidka, announced that Belletristic would be back after a brief break with another scintillating session: a seminar for undergraduate students on Nineteenth-Century English Poetry, to be held on 9th April 2021. Till then stay tuned.