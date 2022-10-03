List of SC cases to be placed before Attorney General first, says Centre

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a notification directing that the list of Supreme Court cases be placed first before the Attorney General for selecting the matters in which he considers his appearance to be necessary.

"ln respect of cases before the Supreme Court, the list of cases on daily basis, will first be placed before the Ld. Attorney General for India for the purpose of his selecting the matters in which he considers his appearance to be necessary. The list of cases will thereafter, be placed before the Ld. Solicitor General of India who will mark the matters to himself, to the Additional Solicitors General of India to appear alone or with Attorney General for India/Solicitor General of India and to the counsel from Group 'A'/'B'/'C'Panel," read a recent notification.

The notification further added that "ln respect of cases before the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay (PB), Calcutta (PB), Madras (PB) and Karnataka (PB), cases on daily basis will be allocated/marked by the lncharge, Litigation/Branch Secretariats in consultation with the Additional Solicitor General of India concerned.

"All the subordinate offices of this Department i.e. Central Agency Section, Litigation (High court) section and all the four Branch Secretariats at Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru, are directed to ensure strict compliance of the procedure modified," the office memorandum of the Ministry of Law and Justice added.

—IANS