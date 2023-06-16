List of new Congress state secretaries revoked in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A list that was recently made public by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee announcing the appointment of 85 state secretaries has now been withdrawn by the party.

The names of 85 Congress state secretaries were reportedly made public on May 27 after being approved by the party's Rajasthan in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. However, until further notice from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), it has been put on hold.

Despite the fact that the list was reportedly not cleared by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra reportedly appointed the secretaries on his behalf.

Now that the list has been revoked, Dotasra has declared it required the approval of the Congress President.

"It was a mistake from our side as we released the list without it being approved by the Congress President. So, we have revoked it now and it will be released after the approval of the Congress President," he said.—Inputs from Agencies