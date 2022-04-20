List Of Business In RS

New Delhi: In the Upper House, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a bill to further to amend and pass the Chit Funds Act, 1982, already passed by the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal will lay on the table, a copy of the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for March 2018 – Union Government (Commercial).

K. Keshava Rao, Amee Yajnik and Shwait Malik to present reports of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on industry. It includes report on action taken on the recommendations on credit linked capital subsidy scheme pertaining to the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises; and on action taken on the recommendations on professionalisation of boards of cases pertaining to the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises (Department of public enterprises).

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to move motion "that in pursuance of clause (d) of sub-section (3) of section 3 of the micro, small and medium enterprises development act, 2006 (no.27 of 2006), read with sub-rules (i) and (ii) of rule 3 of the national board for micro, small and medium enterprises rules, 2006, this house do proceed to elect, in such manner as the chairman may direct, one member from amongst the members of the house to be a member of the national board for micro, small and medium enterprises."

Environment minister Prakash Javadekar to move the motion "that in pursuance of clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 38l of the wild life (protection) act, 1972 (no.53 of 1972), as amended in 2006, this house do proceed to elect, in such manner as the chairman may direct, one member from amongst the members of the house to be a member of the national tiger conservation authority."

–IANS