List Of Business In LS

New Delhi: The government will introduce some important Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday — the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) Authority Bill and the bill to ban Electronic Cigarettes.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill and the International Financial Services Centres Bills were cleared by the Union Cabinet on November 20. Both these Bills will be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is to amend the Income-tax Act, 1961 and the Finance (No.2) Act, 2019. This amendment provides for reduction in rates of corporate income tax as an additional fiscal stimulus to attract investment, generate employment and boost growth.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019, provides for establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centre in India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Another important Bill for consideration and passing is the 'Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will move the Bill to prohibit the production, manufacture in the interest of public health to protect the people from harm and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, to be taken into consideration.

Among other Bills is the 'Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019'. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide for the regulation of recycling of ships by setting certain standards and laying down the statutory mechanism for enforcement of such standards and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is another Bill to come up in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister Som Prakash to move the Bill to amend the National Institute of Design Act, 2014 as passed by the Rajya Sabha to be taken into consideration.

Besides these bills, Congress' Su. Thirunavukkarasar and Janata Dal's (United) Rampreet Mandal will lay on the table two reports of Standing Committee on Industry. One is the report on the action taken on the recommendations on the Committee on Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, small and Medum Enterprises.

And, the second report is on the action taken on the recommendations of the Committee on the Professionalisation of Boards of CPSES pertaining to the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises (Department of Public Enterprises).

A Motion for election of two members to the Central Building and other Constructionn Workers Advisory Committee will be moved by Union Minister Santosh Gangwar.

This motion said: "That in pursuance of Section 3(2(6) of the Building and other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 read with Rule 11(2) of the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Central Rules, 1998, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves, to serve as members of the Central Building and Other Construction Workers' Advisory Committee, subject to other provisions of the said Act and Rules made there under."

