Lisa Ray Unveils Rado's New Watch Collection

Jaipur: Actress Lisa Ray unveiled a special collection of diamond watches for Swiss watchmaker Rado at the Prime Rado Boutique here. "I am thrilled to unveil these exquisite timepieces in Jaipur. Diamonds naturally enhance the beauty of the wearer without being overpowering, making this new collection a woman's ideal accessory," said Lisa. "Diamonds, gold and ceramic gleam like a thousand suns in these new timepieces that look and make women feel special. I hope this collection wows the women of Jaipur and leaves them demanding more," Lisa, who is the brand ambassador of Rado, said at the launch. The Jaipur launch is part of a three-city tour featuring Lisa and will be followed by additional Rado launches in Chandigarh. The launch in Lucknow has already been done. On the work front, Lisa will be seen next in the forthcoming romantic entertainer "Ishq Forever". She's excited to play an "action-oriented" woman on screen and is working hard for it. Produced by Ajay Shah, Harry Gandhi and Shabbir Boxwala, "Ishq Forever" is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa.