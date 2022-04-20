Lisa Mishra comes out with first solo track

Mumbai: Singer Lisa Mishra has launched her first solo non-film single "Nai chaida", about long-distance relationship.

" ''Nai chaida'' was made about a year ago initially, because I really wanted to do a heartbreak song. We later had the idea of incorporating my own story of transition from America to India and leaving my old life behind," Lisa told IANS while recalling the process of making the song.

Defining "Nai chaida", she said: "''Nai chaida'' is a very relatable track about a long distance relationship. Both people deeply love each other and there is no intentional foul play, just miscommunication and distance tearing them apart."

Composed by Lisa and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, "Nai chaida" released on Tuesday on VYRL Originals. With her energetic vocals, she emotes desire, helplessness and pain that a long-distance relationship endures, ultimately conveying that there is no catalyst bigger than distance itself, which pushes two hearts apart.

The Indian-American is best remembered for rendering the reprised version of "Tareefan". Most recently, she delivered hits "The wakhra song", "Naadaniyaan" from "The Sky is Pink" and "Chandigarh mein" from "Good Newwz".

Talking about her influences, she said: "I think I evolve the more I listen and we''re living in an exciting era of songwriting and production. I''ve been leaning more towards simple production and complex songwriting, which is especially evident in ''Nai chaida''."

