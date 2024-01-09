Lisa Bonet files Divorce Proceedings with Jason Momoa, 2 Years After Separation

Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa after 2 years: Details, joint custody, and their heartfelt statement. Latest updates on Aquaman 2 actor.

Washington DC [US]: Acclaimed actor Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from fellow actor Jason Momoa, marking the formal end of their marital ties, as reported by PEOPLE. This legal action comes two years after the couple publicly announced their decision to part ways.



Their journey as a married couple began on October 7, 2017, but it was in January 2022 when they revealed their mutual separation through a joint statement. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE indicate that Bonet initiated the dissolution of their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and noting the date of their separation as October 7, 2020.



Bonet, 56, and Momoa, 44, are parents to two children: a daughter, Lola, aged 16, and a son named Nakoa-Wolf, aged 15. Additionally, Bonet has a daughter, Zoe Kravitz, from her previous marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz.



In the divorce filing, Bonet has requested joint custody of their children and has opted against seeking spousal support for either party.



Their decision to part ways, articulated in their previous statement, highlighted the impact of transformative times on their family. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," they expressed at the time.



Despite the end of their marriage, Bonet and Momoa emphasized their enduring love and commitment to co-parenting their children. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they shared. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."



Meanwhile, in his professional endeavors, Momoa has recently garnered attention for his role in the action-packed film 'Aquaman 2,' which received a positive reception from audiences.

