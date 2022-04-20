Liquors, contraband worth Rs 47 lakh seized from Bihar village

Patna: Police have seized a huge cache of liquor and contraband worth Rs 47 lakh from a house in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

Har Kishore Rai, the SP of Bhojpur district said: "Two people involved in liquor and contraband mafia were arrested in this connection in Semraon village under Charpokhari police station."

"We had tip-off about liquor and contraband kept in a three-storey building. Subsequently, a team was led by SHO and Circle Officer (CO) of Charpokhari which raided the village on Saturday evening and nabbed two persons named Manzoor Alam and Umashankar Singh. The house belongs to one Amrendra Kumar Singh. He is said to be the kingpin of the entire racket," Rai said.

"During a search of the house, the police team found 140 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 937 kg of marijuana from the house. Besides, we have also seized one Maruti Brezza, Maruti Alto, two Apache bikes, Hero Passion Pro bikes, 1 Hero Splendor bike and 2 mobile phones," Rai said.

Semraon village is located on Arrah-Sasaram state highway and is considered a liquor and contraband trafficking zone in Bhojpur district.

The market value of the seized liquor is Rs 12 lakh and the marijuana is worth Rs 35 lakh, police said.

—IANS