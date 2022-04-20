Liquor Worth Rs 30 Lakh Recovered By STF In Barabanki

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested two members of a gang involved in inter-state liquor peddling from the Safdarganj area of Barabanki.

As many as 300 boxes of English liquor were recovered from their possession whose cost is estimated to be around 30 lakh rupees.

STF's senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh here said that information was received that some peddlers were transporting English liquor from Haryana illegally and were taking it to Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Upon receiving the aforementioned information, STF team, along with the local police of the Safdarganj outpost, encircled the National Highway in front of the Parijat Inter College and stopped the truck.

During the check conducted on the truck, 9,972 bottles of liquor in 300 boxes was recovered. The SSP said that Ram Kumar Jogi, a resident of Saharanpur and Naushad, a resident of Muzaffarnagar's Meerapur were arrested from the spot. During interrogation, the arrested peddlers said that they sell English liquor in various districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by loading it on trucks in big consignments without license and permits from Haryana and Punjab illegally. They also said that they had supplied liquor with the help of various vehicles, earlier also.

In this illegal trade of liquor, the money transactions are done through bank accounts and 'hawala.'

Mr Singh said that the arrested peddlers have been sent to the Safdarganj police station and further investigation will be carried out by the local police.

Notably, as many as 17 people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Barabanki's Ramnagar area recently. UNI