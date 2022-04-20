Liquor Recovered–8 Arrested

Almora: Following the directives of the Model Code of Conduct and after the SSP's instruction to prevent the smuggling of intoxicants, the police have recovered 77 cases of liquor from various places in the district, in which Chaukhutia and Someshwar Police have detained three people each whereas Dwarahat police have detained two. Two vehicles have also been seized.

Chaukhutia Inspector Ramesh Bohra said that 50 cases of liquor were recovered from Pickup UK 04 CA-6957 near the dirt track leading to Fuleria. The three detained have been identified as Jitendra Singh resident of Maasi Bazar, Vimal Chandra resident of Duggalkhola, Premnath resident of Jaiti Lamghda. Inspector of thana Someshwar DR Verma informed that 14 bottles of English liquor was recovered from the possession of Pappu Lal resident of Patia in Bheododi village on Pine Valley road near Mahindra Club.12 cases of English liquor were recovered from the possession of Sagar Singh Bist, resident of Jagjita Batta. 72 nips of English liquor were also recovered from Pankaj Verma resident of Guard, Chanauda. Vehicle numbered DL-3-CV-0023 has also been seized. Dwarahat Inspector Bhupendra Singh Brijwal informed that 3 cases of country liquor were recovered from Gaurav Joshi resident of Bamnigad. 10 cases of liquor were recovered from Surendra Singh's shop. Both the youths have been arrested.