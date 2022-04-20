Liquor Peddling Audios Go Viral, Two Policemen Attached To Police Lines In UP

Kushinagar: Two policemen were attached to the police lines after two audio clips about liquor peddling went viral on social media in this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Thursday.

According to sources here, two audio clips concerned with the police went viral on Tuesday night. The duration of one of the audios is roughly 48 seconds which is being associated with liquor peddling. Another audio lasts for about 7 minutes, 56 seconds, wherein there is a talk of managing a matter related to recovery from a dumper.

After the audio clips went viral, the Superintendent of Police (SP) has initiated a probe into both the matter. Two policemen have been attached to the police lines. SP Vinod Kumar Mishra said that the matter of the audio clips going viral has come into cognizance. The whole incident is being probed through the audio and action will be taken against anyone who is found involved. UNI