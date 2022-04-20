Liquor Outlets In UP Get Relaxation On Licence Fee, No Decision Yet On Opening

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced to relax licence fee of licensed liquor vendors, bar owners and clubs for the disposal of the remaining stock of the last fiscal 2019-20, yet, made no announcement about their opening for retail sale.

The relaxation has been given for the disposal of country liquor, India made foreign liquor, beer and the distilleries due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25.

Principal Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy said here on Sunday that the lockdown means "the notification of the day and date from which the state government will permit the retail sale of the CL, IMFL, beer, opening of the model shops, hotel and bars." He said no decision has been taken by the government for allowing the retail sale of the alcohol.

The licensed vendors of the country liquor for the current fiscal 2020-21 have also been exempted from the condition of the lifting the minimum quota of the liquor called `Minimum guarantee quota'. The contracts for the liquor vends are allotted for one year through e-lottery system and contracts are renewed every year before the commencement of the new financial year on April 1.

The government has also allowed relief for the liquor vendors in license fee for the last fiscal 2019-20 and for the last quarter of 2019-20 they will not be required to pay the lift the liquor quota as per the license fee. For the current fiscal 2020-21 the vendors will not be required to lift the quota as per the license conditions. All liquor vendors will be given 7 working days time to deposit the license fee for the current fiscal. Each vendor will have to declare the unsold stock of last fiscal within 24 hours of the lifting of the lockdown and after that the vendors will have to destroy the unsold stock. The condition of destroying the unsold stock will apply on both CL and IMFL vendors.

The model shops, IMFL and beer shops will be allowed to dispose the remaining stock of the last fiscal for seven days after the lifting of the4 lockdown without depositing the rollover and license fee. After 7 days they will have to destroy the unsold stock.

The distilleries after the lifting of the lockdown will supply CL to the vendors whose license have been renewed for 2020-21 for 7 days and after that they will have to destroy the remaining stock of the last fiscal. The validity of the passes and permits for the transportation of the liquor within the state has been extended by 7 days and 14 days for import from other states. UNI



