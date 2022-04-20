    Menu
    States & UTs

    Liquor Enthusiasts Queue Up Outside Stores In Nainital Amid Hailstorm

    April20/ 2022


    Nanital: Notwithstanding hailstorm, liquor enthusiasts were seen queuing up outside liquor stores at Nanital's Mall Road, while maintaining social distancing, on Tuesday amid the national lockdown.

    The people were seen maintaining at least a metre's distance and wearing masks while standing in line. Not more than two persons at a time were attended to at the liquor shops. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has a count of 60 positive coronavirus cases of which, 39 patients have recovered and one patient succumbed to the virus, as of Tuesday. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in