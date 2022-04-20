Lionel Messi fit for Argentina friendlies, say Barcelona

Buenos Aires: Fears that Argentina captain Lionel Messi had sustained a foot injury during Barcelona�s 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Liga �clasico� on Sunday were allayed on Monday by his club. Barcelona said Messi was fit to remain with Argentina in Washington for their Copa America warm-up friendly against El Salvador on Saturday. �FC Barcelona�s medical staff in consultation with their counterparts at the Argentine Football Federation confirm that the tests carried out on Leo Messi whilst on international duty with the Argentine national side in Washington D.C. show that he has no injury to his right foot where he received a blow in his last league match with the blaugranas against Real Madrid,� the club said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com). Argentina, preparing for the Copa America in Chile from June 11-July 4, have another friendly against Ecuador in New Jersey next Tuesday. Reuters