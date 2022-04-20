Lionel Messi doesn't care about other's stats, says Barca president

New Delhi: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Saturday claimed that Lionel Messi doesn't care about other players' statistics. The Argentine scored a brace and provided two assists helping Barca rout Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero. Speaking to Canal Plus after the final whistle at Elche, Bartomeu said �Leo doesn�t look at other people�s statistics. He plays for the team, he scores and creates opportunities for others.� The club president also claimed that with Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, who was rested for the game, Barcelona have got the best forward line in world. �Messi and Neymar each scored two goals and both provided assists. With Leo, Neymar and Suarez I think we have the best forward line in the world,� Bartomeu added. After initial struggles, Barca broke the Elche defence with an unlikely scorer in Gerard Pique. The defender slotted home from a close range in 35th minute. Messi found himself scoring from the spot in the 55th minute, then set up Neymar twice in a space of two minutes to make it four-nil at 71st minute. In the 88th minute, the four-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a beautiful goal from a Marc Bartra through ball. In the final minute, Pedro completed the rout with an easy tap-in from a brilliant Neymar run-in. With the double, Messi has reached 21 league goals, still trailing by seven goals to Cristiano Ronaldo's 28. Interestingly, the Real Madrid front-man failed to score yesterday against Cordoba allowing his bete noire to catch up in goal scoring race.