LinkedIn launches ''Polls'' to tap into professional network

New Delhi: Microsoft-owned professional network LinkedIn on Tuesday introduced a new Polls feature globally, an easy way for members to tap into the collective knowledge of their professional networks to gain opinion and perspective on topics.

LinkedIn ''Polls'' would allow members to reach out to their networks to ask for feedback, share it with others, spark new conversations, and make informed decisions based on the responses.

"Amid the current uncertain environment, recruiters, HR heads, marketers, and company heads are all using this feature in diverse ways to solicit feedback across relevant subjects such as workplace preferences, shopping habits, and key company goals," the company said in a statement.

In India, members and companies such as L&T have currently been using Polls to shape workplace policies, and identify industry trends and hiring trends for the future.

Globally companies such as Amazon and Hootsuite have been using the Polls feature to understand what is most important to job candidates while choosing an employer or how their audiences are using ads on LinkedIn.

