Link Expressway To Become Backbone Of Development Of Gorakhpur As Well As Purvanchal: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Felicitating the farmers, who gave land for the Link Expressway connecting Gorakhpur with Purvanchal Expressway, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Link Expressway will become the backbone of development of Gorakhpur as well as Purvanchal.

"The construction work of Purvanchal Expressway is also going on on war footing. The main road will be opened for transportation this year. Two years ago, there was no air connectivity in Gorakhpur, but today 8 airplanes are flying from here, " he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a felicitation ceremony of the farmers, who gave their land for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) office premises on Saturday.

Expressing gratitude to the farmers, the Chief Minister said that the souls of the ancestors of the farmers who gave land will also get peace. The farmers will also have satisfaction that good work is being done on their ancestor's land. They will also be happy that they are also contributing in the development of Uttar Pradesh and the country, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the farmer plays a pivotal role in the development work along with being a provider. The land is required for development works, for which the government depends on the farmers and it is being started from Jewar International Airport. Farmers have given 3000 hectares of land to the government to construct Asia's largest airport in Jewar. The farmers have provided the land at only double the rate where the airport is being built today. After construction, the revenue of one lakh crore rupees will be generated while lakhs of youth will get employment through this, the CM said. The CM said that the industrial corridor is developing. The government is committed to ensuring that the farmers get compensation in a time-bound manner. He said that work on the Bundelkhand Expressway will start from this month. Besides, Ganga Expressway will connect Prayagraj and Meerut.

The Chief Minister said that when every person of the society comes forward, then there will be development. The contribution of public representatives, entrepreneurs, farmers and youth is needed for the development of the state. Record sugar production is being done in the state. The Gorakhpur fertilizer factory will be started this year. Besides, AIIMS and the zoo will also start this year, he said. UNI