Limbani's seven-wicket haul, along with Kulkarni's rapid-fire knock guide India to victory over Nepal in U-19 Asia Cup

Speedster Raj Limbani's Spectacular Seven-Wicket Haul and Arshin Kulkarni's Explosive Batting Lead India to Dominant 10-Wicket Win Against Nepal Under-19 in ACC Under-19 Asia Cup

Dubai [UAE]: Speedster Raj Limbani's seven-fer along with Arshin Kulkarni's rapid-fire knock guided India to a 10-wicket victory over Nepal Under-19 on Tuesday at the ICC Academy Ground in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.

Limbani's line and length left the opposition batters baffled as he romped up the first innings with seven wickets, reducing Nepal to a score of 52 runs in 22.1 overs.

Not a single batter from Nepal managed to reach double digits as Limbani's made the batters toil hard for each run. Only four boundaries were scored throughout the first innings as Nepal succumbed even before the first half of the innings.

In reply, the unbeaten opening stand of Adarsh Singh and Kulkarni chased down the paltry score in just 7.1 overs. Kulkarni who is tipped to be the next big thing for India, was more expressive among the two batters.



He tonked five maximums and a single boundary in his knock of 43* off 30 deliveries. Adarsh's run-a-ball 13 included two boundaries.

—ANI