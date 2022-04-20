Lilly Singh reveals how Drew Barrymore inspired her

Mumbai: Singh made the revelation when Barrymore told her she liked the fact that Lilly was "self-aware and astute to make the kind of call to do a whole new show from the very comfort of your home". The Hollywood star was talking about Lilly's popular show.

Barrymore added: "I was so excited to talk with you because as a woman who loves comedy, you were breaking glass ceilings in YouTube and showing what was possible. I have such a fascination and admiration for you Lilly and I think what you're doing is incredible."

Lilly said that it was Barrymore's 1999 film "Never Been Kissed" that moulded a part of her to become what she is today.

She said: "As a younger person, when I watched 'Never Been Kissed', it really moulded a part of me to become who I am today."

"I think the reason I am so above kindness, against cyber bullying, about just welcoming people in is because when I watched the movie, I actually felt a pit in my stomach because of the portrayal of this character. Your performance has truly made me who I am today," Lilly added.

The two celebrities were chatting on "The Drew Barrymore Show", airing in India on Zee Cafe.

—IANS