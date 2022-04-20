Like Yoga, Put Ayurveda On High Pedestal With Scientific Research: Modi

Haridwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed on the need for promoting scientific research in the field of Ayurveda. He was addressing a gathering in the auditorium of Patanjali Yogpeeth this afternoon, after inaugurating the Patanjali Ayurveda Research Center, set up at a cost of Rs 200 crore, on Delhi-Haridwar national highway. Mr Modi lauded the efforts of Baba Ramdev in popularising yoga in the country and across the globe and making it a people's movement. "Now, Yoga Day is celebrated throughout the world on June, 21 every year. It is a global recognition of this ancient wisdom of India," remarked Mr Modi. He said,"like yoga, Ayurveda also needs to be put on high pedestal with the help of scientific research and analysis. Patanjali Ayurvedic Research Centre, which is equipped with the state-of-the-art technology and facilities for high class research, will go a long way in getting the required acceptance for Ayurveda from medical fraternity and people in general. ''There is a big market for Ayurvedic medicines in the world today. We have to tap this market by adopting innovative and research oriented approach." He further said people all over the world did not want only to get rid of diseases, but also desired wellness and holistic health. "For holistic health, we need holistic solutions and adopt preventive measures. The first step in this direction is sanitation and cleanliness. If people keep their surroundings and environment clean, it would be a great step towards prevention of diseases," he said. Welcoming the PM, Baba Ramdev, on behalf of Patanjali Yogpeeth, conferred on him the honour of 'Rashtra Rishi'. On the occasion, the PM also released the World Herbal Encyclopedia, written by Acharya Bal Krishan, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth. The encyclopedia contains references of 70,000 herbs and medicinal plants. Those present on the occasion included State Governor Dr KK Paul and State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. UNI