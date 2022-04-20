Like Ganga Aarati In Haridwar, Saryu Aarati In Ayodhya: Yogi

Ayodhya: On the lines of Ganga aarati at Varanasi and Haridwar, Saryu aarati would soon start at Ayodhya besides holding of Saryu Mahotsava. This was stated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath today while offering milk and worshiping Saryu river at its banks here. He said that Saryu Aarati would be conducted on every evening like Ganga Aarati while Saryu Mahotsava organised every year. Asking the authorities to improve the Ghats and other infrastructure at the Saryu banks, the CM also directed to improve the infrastructure at 'Ram ki Pedi'. However due to the visit of the CM, the pilgrims had to face several hardships as they were restricted from offering prayers and take holy dip on VIP ghats on the Saryu banks. Earlier, the CM, worshiped at Hanumangarhi and at the make shift temple of Ram Lalla at the disputed site after arriving from Lucknow this morning. He would be leaving for Lucknow this evening after attending a couple of programmes. UNI



