    Like BJP, CPI(M) is also milking UCC row, says Cong

    Inam Ansari
    July3/ 2023
    V.D.Satheesan

    Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V.D.Satheesan on Monday said like the BJP, the CPI(M) is also raking up the Uniform Civil Code ( UCC) issue for political gains.

    Satheesan pointed out that the Law Commission appointed by the Modi government itself has expressed its reservations on UCC.

    “The Congress also feels that the time is not ripe for it , but the Modi government is trying to make political gains ahead of the upcoming elections. Just like BJP, even the CPI(M) is also trying to make political gains,” he said.
    “Not long ago, during the peaceful protests the state against the CAA (Citizen Amendment Act ), the Pinarayi Vijayan government had registered cases against the protesters. When we raised the issue in the Assembly, Vijayan had assured of withdrawing all the cases, but till date nothing has been done,” said Satheesan.

    “The very fact that cases have not been withdrawn clearly shows that that Vijayan does not wish to displease anyone. The same attitude is now being displayed on UCC,” added Satheesan. —IANS

