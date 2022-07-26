Lightning strikes kill 4 in UP

Ghazipur: Four people, including three cousins, died after being struck by lightning in separate incidents here, police said on Tuesday.

Late on Monday evening, three cousins took shelter under a tree outside Mastipur village under the Bhudkuda Kotwali police station area. They died after they were struck by lightning, while another teenager suffered serious burns, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Saroj (12), Mukesh Saroj (12) and Sagar Saroj (14), they said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The injured is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mau district's Chiraiyakot, they added.

In another incident, a farmer, Amendra Chauhan (49), died after he was struck by lightning late on Monday evening while he was returning home from his field near Nasidabad village under the Badesar police station area, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Badesar police station in-charge Rajesh Bahadur Singh said.—PTI