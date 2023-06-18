Lightning Strike Kills 8 In Bangladesh

Dhaka (Bangladesh): At least eight people have been killed in lightning strikes across Bangladesh on Saturday, Dhaka Tribune reported. According to the publication, three people died in Patnitala Upazila alone in Naogaon while another person Azizul Huq lost his life in Porsha. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Potnitola Police Station Polash Chandra Deb confirmed the matter.

The deceased were identified as Masud Rana, 19, Motaher Hossain, 35, and Khademul Islam, 45, from Akbarpur Union Parishad, the OC added.

According to The Bangladesh Standard, the figure is the year's highest single-day death toll caused by lightning bolts, the last addition to the government's list of natural disasters in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Azizul Huq, 65, from Nitpur Sohati village under Porsha Upazila died in a lightning strike.

OC Jahurul Huq of Porsha police station confirmed.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh's Sunamganj, three people were killed in two separate lightning strikes in Dirai and Bishwamvarpur upazila of the district, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The deceased were identified as Selim Mia, 25, Joinal Mia, 35 and Abdul Malek, 38. They were residents of Bishwamvarpur upazila. Abdul Malek died as lightning struck him when he was fishing in a Haor during rain in the morning. He died on the spot.

OC of Dirai Police Station Kazi Moktadir Hossain confirmed the matter. Besides, Joinal Mia and Selim Mia were injured in another lightning strike in Bishwamvarpur upazila. They succumbed to their injuries on the way to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Officer-in-Charge of Siful Alam of Bishwamvarpur Police Station confirmed the matter.

In Sreemangal, a tea worker named Ripon Kalindi was killed in a lightning strike on Saturday. —ANI