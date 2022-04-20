Lightning Kills One In U'khand; Heavy Rains In Dehradun

Dehradun: A 25-year-old man was killed and his mother injured after being struck by lightning at a village in the outskirts of the city which received heavy showers today.

According to the emergency operation centre here, the incident occurred at around 7.30 am at Tamoligarh village of Doiwala near here.

The 50-year-old woman has been hospitalised, it said. The MeT department has predicted heavy showers for the hilly districts of Uttarakhand till tomorrow.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the state, especially in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts, it said.