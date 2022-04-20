Lightning kills 3 in UP district

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons were killed and 12 injured when lightning struck in Sikandarpur and Bhimpura areas of the district.

The lightning struck on Wednesday.

According to the government spokesman, ten people were working in the fields in Mahthapar village when lightning struck.

All of them received burn injuries and have been hospitalised. Two women died during treatment.

In another incident in the Rampur Madai village in Bhimpura area, a farmer working in his field died after being struck by lightning.

In the Hajouth village in Khejuri area, four women were injured after being hit by lightning. They were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.--IANS