Light To Moderate Rains Occur At Many Places In Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rain drenched many places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Saturday and has forecast a similar weather condition for the next day. Heavy rains along with thunderstorm occurred at isolated places, it said. Rainfall was recorded in Chitrakoot, Etawah, Etah, Auraiya, Firozabad, Sonbhadra, Agra and Lalitpur districts. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius in Lakhimpur Kheri. It forecast that rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places on Sunday. —PTI