Light To Moderate Rains In Many Parts Of UP

Lucknow: Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received light to moderate rains and thundershowers in the last 24 hours, the MeT office said on Wednesday.

Badaun received 17 cm rainfall, followed by Nakur (Saharanpur) at 11 cm, Saharanpur at 9 cm, Fatehpur at 8 cm, Deoband (Saharanpur) at 6 cm, Etawah, Sadabad (Hathras) and Maharajganj at 5 cm each, the MeT office said.

Etawah recorded the highest temperature in the state at 38.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, it added.

The MeT office has forecast thunderstorms, accompanied with lighting, at isolated places over the state on Thursday. PTI