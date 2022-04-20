Light Showers, Fog Observed In Isolated Parts Of UP

Lucknow: There was very light to light rain at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, while dense fog was also observed in scattered areas, the meteorological department here said.

The weather office said thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in the western part of the state. Rainfall was recorded in Mawana (Meerut district) and Nakur (Saharanpur district), it added.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 16.7 degrees Celsius and Kanpur 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Banda was recorded as the coldest place in the state at 9 degrees Celsius.

It is most likely to remain dry over the state from December 13 to December 15.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely at isolated places over the state on Saturday. —PTI