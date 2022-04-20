Light Rains, Thundershowers In Western UP; Dry Weather In Eastern Parts

Lucknow: Light to moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers occurred at few places over western Uttar Pradesh but the weather remained dry over eastern parts of the state in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Thursday.

The Met office said the Kanth (Moradabad) and Aligarh received the maximum rainfall with 1 cm each.

Day temperatures showed a marked rise in Gorakhpur and Prayagraj divisions with an appreciable increase in Varanasi, Ayodhya and Jhansi divisions.

The mercury during the day came down in Moradabad and Agra divisions while no large change was seen in the remaining divisions of the state.

Night temperatures went up in Gorakhpur and Kanpur divisions while it came down appreciably in Moradabad division with no large change in the remaining divisions.

The lowest temperature at 6.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Banda while the highest temperature in the state was in Varanasi as it recorded 30 degrees Celsius. The department has forecast that rains/thunderstorms are very likely at isolated places over western UP and the weather will most likely be dry with shallow to moderate fog in the morning over eastern parts of the state on Friday.

The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on Saturday and Sunday, they added. —PTI